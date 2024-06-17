Ghana: I Want to Die Empty - Pk Amoabeng

The founder of the PK Amoabeng Leadership Foundation, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd), has made a heartfelt declaration: "I want to die empty, giving all my experience to the youth."

Delivering a speech on "Developing Resilience in Business" on June 15, 2024, Amoabeng urged the youth to take charge of their destiny and work together to address Ghana's challenges. He emphasized the need for mentorship, leadership, and guidance, promising support to help them achieve their goals.

"I want to die empty, give all my experience to the youth," Amoabeng said. "We must equip the upcoming generation with the skills and knowledge required to build a better future for Ghana, which is why we established the PK Amoabeng Foundation," he said.Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Amoabeng shared his experience of building UT Holdings from scratch some years ago.

"Starting UT Holdings 30 years ago was easier than addressing the woes we face as a country. We need leaders with integrity, love, and care," he reflected.

Amoabeng also touched on his grandfather's story and reflected on Ghana's struggles with bad governance, corruption, and institutional breakdown.

He stressed that the country's prosperity depends on prioritizing key virtues over worldly success

"Why leave our country's future to chance? We must prioritize resilience, humility, and integrity, not defined by worldly success," he added.

The event aimed to raise funds for the PK Amoabeng Leadership Foundation, which seeks to empower young individuals by transforming their mindset.

With the inaugural cohort nearing completion, the foundation looks forward to welcoming new applicants for the next cohort.