Liberia: New Leadership Imminent At UL

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has issued a formal directive to the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the University of Liberia to immediately convene a meeting of the varsity's Board.

The directive of President Boakai, who is a visitor to the university, was communicated on May 27, 2024, and mandates the immediate convening of a Board meeting to formalize the establishment of a Search Committee tasked with identifying and selecting the new leadership of the University, in strict adherence to the University's charter.

President Boakai has underscored the critical importance of expeditiously forming the committee to ensure seamless continuity and stability at the University.

This pivotal directive issued nearly three weeks ago emphatically underscores the urgency and gravity of this matter.

The Visitor to the University expressed his expectation of an unwavering commitment from the administration and the Board of Trustees and anticipates their swift and resolute action to address this vital issue, ensuring an efficient and transparent transition of leadership within the University of Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Administration of the University of Liberia (UL) hereby advises all full-time and part-time employees to continue performing all academic and administrative duties to ensure a successful conclusion to the current academic semester -- in keeping with the revised academic calendar.

Toward achieving this goal, the UL Administration informs all stakeholders, staff, students, and the general public of the continuation of its normal working and academic activities, including teaching and learning on all campuses of the University.

The UL Administration is convinced that any move to the contrary is intended to sabotage and undermine the planned launch of the University of Liberia Doctoral Studies/Programs, scheduled for this Wednesday, June 19, as well as would have the consequential effect of interfering with the University final exams' schedule and its pending 104th Commencement Convocation, also scheduled to run from August 5 -- 17, 2024.

President Boakai is expected to attend and formally launch the first terminal degree program at the University, a statement released by the university said. It indicated that several high-profile guests and dignitaries have also been invited to grace the auspicious and historic terminal degree launch, including development partners, the Commission on Higher Education, and the Association of Liberian Universities, among others.

Accordingly, the UL Administration encourages all legally employed faculties to continue their regular activities on the University campuses and reminds them that all unauthorized absences without an excuse for ten working days are tantamount to resignation.