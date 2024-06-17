Liberia: Buchanan Port Manager Kaipay Accused of Ordering Assault On CDC Chapter Head

Buchanan — Justin Tarr, a staunch supporter of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and a worker at the Port of Buchanan, has been subjected to brutal treatment reportedly by port security personnel.

Tarr recounted his ordeal to journalists, alleging that he was assaulted on the basis of instructions from a senior management team member at the port.

According to Tarr, the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding over a document he received from a fellow worker in the warehouse. Despite realizing the document's nature and refraining from using it, it was later turned over to port management.

"Days ago, I was in the warehouse doing inventory when I asked a female worker to get me a sheet. She brought a sheet that appeared to be a document, but I refrained from using it until it was handed over to the management's office," Tarr stated.

He continued, "Today, the management called me to their office to search my phone, but they found nothing incriminating. When I requested my phone back, the security forcibly closed the door, causing it to hit my face." Tarr alleged that security personnel then took aggressive action against him, purportedly under orders from the Port Administration.

"I protested, stating that I had done nothing to warrant detention, but they proceeded to forcibly remove my clothing, leaving me exposed in the workplace," he recounted.

In response to inquiries, the communication department of the port, represented by Mr. David Vayan, assured the public that an official statement will be issued shortly.

Justice for Justin

A day later, a Facebook user identified as Musu Kallon, wrote on her Facebook page that her husband Justin O. Tarr was at the point of death. Kallon said Tarr was admitted at the hospital and expected to be transferred to Monrovia.

"The brutalization of my Husband has not even got to the attention of the Port Director to call us as pertaining to the health of my husband," Kallon said.

"He is currently suffering from Internal bleeding and some womb on his head that has been recommended by doctors to do his X-ray immediately. I'm calling on all county officials, our lawmakers, Stakeholders, civil society organizations, human right organizations, police apparatus, and the Justice Ministry for the Law to take its course."

"These things never happen under Hon. The Civicus Barsi-Giah regime and the act of Hon Jonathan Kaipay did not even care to find out about the health of my husband. Justin O. Tarr is currently suffering and he needs speedy medical care and Justice."

The incident has raised concerns about the treatment of workers and the exercise of authority within the port administration. Calls for an investigation into the matter and accountability for those involved are mounting from both within the port community and the wider public.