Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed the police to guarantee the security of judicial officers following the killing of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti by a senior police officer inside a courtroom.

The tragic incident occurred during an active session on Thursday when Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, the Officer in Charge of Londiani Police Station, shot Kivuti in the chest and pelvic area.

The magistrate had cancelled a bond for an accused person, who was the officer's wife, prompting Kipruto to enter the courtroom and open fire.

Three other police officers were injured while trying to tackle Kipruto, who was eventually gunned down inside the court.

"What happened to Hon. Kivuti is unacceptable; it should never happen again," President Ruto said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. "I ask the police to ensure the safety of our judicial officers at all times as they discharge their duties."

Kivuti was initially rushed to Metropolitan Hospital but was later transferred to Nairobi Hospital for specialized treatment but despite urgent efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

Chief Justice Martha Koome called for sensitivity and compassion during the mourning period, announcing that courts would not sit on Tuesday to mourn Kivuti's death.

"We condole with the family, friends, and the entire judiciary fraternity during this very difficult period of mourning. The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief," Koome said.

Judges and Magistrates have indicated there will be no court operations for the entire week to mourn their colleague and protest the insecurity in courts while the Law Society of Kenya has also mobilized lawyers for a peaceful protest on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CJ Koome directed that all Judiciary flags fly at half-mast until Magistrate Kivuti is laid to rest. "The Judiciary flag will fly at half-mast from today (Saturday) across all court stations until Hon Kivuti is laid to rest," she announced.

The decision was reached following a meeting of the Judiciary Leadership Team (JLT), which comprises the leadership of all five Superior Courts, the Magistracy, Kadhis Courts, Tribunals, the Magistrates and Judges Association, and the Judicial Staff Association.

The JLT resolved to declare Tuesday, June 18, a day of mourning for the entire Judiciary to show solidarity with Kivuti's family, friends, colleagues, and all Judges, Judicial officers, and staff deeply affected by the incident.

CJ Koome confirmed that all court sittings and matters listed for June 18 across all courts and tribunals are suspended. "No Court will sit on this day. Matters that had been listed on Tuesday across all Courts and Tribunals will be accommodated in the Court diaries on a priority basis," she said.

Presiding Judges and heads of stations are directed to lead remembrance meetings in common rooms at all court stations across the country on the day of mourning at 10 am to commiserate with Kivuti's family and one another. Courts in Nairobi will convene at Makadara and Milimani Law Courts for the commemoration.

