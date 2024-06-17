Nigeria: NDLEA Uncovers 'Skuchies' Factory in Ogun, Arrests Suspects

17 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The agency arrested three suspects for possession of cannabis and another seven for production of 'skuchies.'

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three suspects for possession of cannabis and another seven for production of 'skuchies.'

A statement by NDLEA's Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday said operatives seized 390kg of cannabis and arrested three suspects in connection with the illicit drugs.

He stated that Muhammad Sani, Nura Mohammad and Samaila Rabe were arrested during an early morning raid in the Ibese area of the state.

Mr Babafemi added that officers also busted a 'skuchies' making factory in the Sabo area of Sagamu town, where seven suspects were arrested.

"They include Kareem Jamiu, Oriyimi Ayo, Bamidele Wasiu, Rasheed Olanrewaju, Ramota Lawal, Amudalat Olarewaju, and Adeniyi Omotosho.

"Exhibits recovered from them include 387 litres of skuchies; 70 litres of industrial codeine; 25kg cannabis and different quantities of Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various equipment used in the production of the new psychoactive substance was also intercepted during the operation.

