Ghana Premier League - Hearts of Oak Beat Bechem United 3-2 to Escape Relegation

17 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

Hearts of Oak (Phobians) finished the season in 14th place with 45 points from 34 matches, whereas Bechem United secured 9th place, and finished with 48 points.

Hearts of Oak edged past Bechem United in a 3-2 win on the final day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem to avoid relegation.

For the first in time decades, the premier league giants looked set to miss out on the main division next season until a late strike from Yaw Amankwah proved otherwise.

Bechem's Emmanuel Osei opened the scoreline in the 29th minute raising tension all over the rainbow boys.

However, Heart of Oak equalized through Kofi Agbesimah's goal in the 32nd minute. Bismark Edjeodji restored Bechem United's advantage in the 60th minute with a beautiful goal.

The score was levelled again in the 71st minute when Kelvin Osei Assibey, who had come on as a substitute, scored for Hearts of Oak.

But as fate would have it, the Phobians sealed their destiny through a powerful decisive goal from Yaw Amankaw Baafi which made sure they stayed on in the next season's campaign.

