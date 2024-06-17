Ghana Rolls Out Health Insurance for Foreigners Next Month

It particularly targets foreigners with visas, and provisions are in place for those requiring visas on arrival to ensure they are included in the scheme

Ghana's National Health Insurance Authority is set to implement a Visitor Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) for foreigners starting July 1, 2024.

The new scheme will require non-residents visiting Ghana for less than six months in a year, to sign onto a health insurance scheme that will cover them during their period of stay in the country.

It particularly targets foreigners with visas, and provisions are in place for those requiring visas on arrival to ensure they are included in the scheme.

- Advertisement -The visitor insurance scheme was particularly launched in February by then-health minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu who said the "scheme will be the main vehicle for the delivery of robust healthcare services to non-residents who will be travelling to Ghana."

"Taking into consideration the peculiar characteristics and nature of the NNRVHIS, a special purpose arrangement may be required to minimise the potential for risks. In line with this, a National Non-Resident Visitors Health Insurance Technology Platform (NNRVHITP) will be established to enable non-resident visitors to remotely log into a digital platform and apply accordingly in the comfort of their respective countries without challenges, thereby improving user experience."

However, nationals from ECOWAS member countries are currently excluded. The government says it is working on measures to incorporate them into the scheme later in the future.

The National Health Insurance Scheme is free for Ghanaians, but it's uncertain whether the government would commercialize a similar one for foreigners or how much they would pay.