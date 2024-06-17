Kenya: All Set for Tuesday's 'Occupy Parliament' Protest Against Finance Bill 2024

Nairobi — All is set for Tuesday's 'Occupy Parliament' demonstrations to protest the Finance Bill 2024. Organisers of the protest and police have been holding meetings as they finalize strategies to facilitate Tuesday's planned sit-in outside Parliament Buildings, ahead of debate on the Finance Bill, 2024.

The draft legislation contains proposals from the government for the levy of new taxes, modification of the existing tax structure, or continuation of the existing tax structure beyond the period approved by Parliament.

Tuesday 'Occupy Parliament' has been organized by Kenyans who have been mobilizing on various social media platforms under the hashtag 'Reject Finance Bill' to rally up numbers to pressure MPs to shoot down contentious provisions in the Bill.

"We are showing up tomorrow at #OccupyParliament no matter what. It's also important to note that there is no leader for #RejectFinancialBill2024; it's a movement of the people against over-taxation. Nobody, not even Zakayo, can cancel #TokeaTuesday!" read an X message from Boniface Mwangi, one of the organizers.

Police have said they are considering blocking some roads near Parliament Building so that the protestors do not block MPs from accessing the Chamber.

The Finance and Planning Committee is expected to table their report on the Bill tomorrow for debate by MPs, after which a vote is expected to be taken on Thursday.

Boniface Mwangi emphasized that they will deploy marshals who will guide the group along the demonstration route.

"It's a peaceful protest, and we believe these officers are being mobilized to protect us. We notified @IG_NPS Koome is well aware that the Constitution, Article 37 gives every Kenyan the right to protest and picket anywhere. Police officers, chezeni kama nyinyi, leak everything," he said via his X account.

By Monday afternoon, the organizers had enlisted motorcycle riders to hand out protest flyers.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people's lives and the world.

