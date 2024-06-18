Kenya: President Ruto Chairs Kenya Kwanza PG On Finance Bill 2024

The entrance to Kenya's parliamentary buildings (file photo).
18 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto Tuesday met Kenya Kwanza Members of Parliament in State House ahead of Finance Bill 2024 debate in the National Assembly.

The controversial Finance Bill 2024 is set to be tabled in the House during the afternoon sitting.

The Finance Committee led by Molo MP Kuria Kimani has hinted that they have proposed amendments into the controversial clauses

This comes as Kenyans and civil society opposed to the Bill are planning to stage a sit-in outside parliament.

Activist Boniface Mwangi says the move aimed at putting pressure on MPs to reject the bill

