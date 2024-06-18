Ghana: 'Higher Academic Qualification Does Not Lead to Automatic Promotion' - High Court Rules

The High Court has refuted the request to grant an inspector automatic promotion under the basis that said inspector has attained higher academic qualification.

The High Court in Kumasi has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Chief Inspector Samuel Krah against the Inspector-General of Police and the State over his promotion.

The plaintiff, Samuel Krah had argued that despite his 25-30 years of service in the police force, the Police Administration had unfairly denied him a promotion to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), while his junior colleagues had been promoted to higher ranks under a special amnesty program, effectively blocking his entry into the Police Academy for his career development.

However, in his ruling on Friday, June 14, 2024, Justice Kwasi Anokyi Gyimah said higher academic qualifications alone do not guarantee automatic promotion for Chief Inspector Samuel Krah.

"After the trial, the Court held inter alia that, the plaintiff has failed to prove his claim on the preponderance of probability," the judgement noted. "The Plaintiff's attainment of higher academic qualification is not entitled to promotion by reason only that academic qualification. Thus, depending on the mode of recruitment, an entry to the Police Academy is by competitive examination or by special recommendation in line with Police Service Regulation," it noted.

While the Court denied the Plaintiff's automatic promotion request, it offered a message of hope, urging him to continue taking the entrance examination and potentially secure a future promotion.

"The Court therefore encourages the Plaintiff to continue writing the entrance examination as he may find favour in the exams in future," it said.