Nigeria: 3 ISWAP Terrorists Surrender, 34 Hostages Rescued in Lake Chad - MNJTF

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said one fighter of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has been killed, three others surrendered, while 34 hostages comprising women and children have been freed in continuation of Operation Lake Sanity 2.

A statement by the Chief Military Public Information Officer MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi said troops on 15 June, 2024 conducted clearance operations in Mazuri, Itsari, Mudu, and Maleri villages on the fringes of southern Lake Chad in Nigeria, where they rescued the victims and killed one terrorist in the encounter.

The statement said the ISWAP fighters based in the Jabilaram Camp, a secluded islet on Lake Chad, also surrendered to the vigilant troops of Task Force Wulgo on 17 June 2024.

He identified the surrendered fighters as Babakura Abubakar (20 years old), Abacha Kyari (28 years old), and Mohammad Adam (29 years old).

Lt.-Col. Abdullahi said they are currently undergoing interrogation for further action.

The statement said continued airstrikes carried at Kollaram on 9 June 2024 destroyed three suicide vehicle-borne IEDs poised for a major terrorist attack.

"This precise strike exemplifies the efficacy and capabilities of Troops Contributing Countries air force units in neutralising high-value terrorist targets and mitigating potential threats."

He added that the combined efforts of ground and air operations are significantly degrading the operational strength and morale of terrorist factions in the region."

He reiterated that the MNJTF remains resolute in its mission to eradicate terrorism, ensure the safety of civilians, and foster a secure and peaceful environment conducive to sustaining long-term stability.

The Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Sallau Ali commended the bravery of the troops involved in the operations and reiterate the commitment of MNJTF to restoring normalcy and peace through continued vigilance and proactive engagements.