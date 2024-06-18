Nigeria: Protesters Occupy Rivers LG Secretariats Over Council Chairmen's Tenure

The crisis surrounding the expiration of local government chairmen's tenure in Rivers State on June 17 escalated on Monday as youths in several local government areas of the state seized control of the council secretariats.

This action comes in response to the chairmen's assertion, supported by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, that they can remain in office for an additional six months under the Local Government Amendment Law passed by the Martin Amaewhule-led 27-member House of Assembly loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The state ALGON chairman and Port Harcourt City Local Government Area chairman, Allwell Ihunda, emphasised the legality of their tenure extension, citing the aforementioned law, despite Governor Siminalayi Fubara's directive for them to step down promptly.

Governor Fubara, speaking at an event in Port Harcourt, cautioned the chairmen against actions that could disrupt the state's peace, warning them of the consequences of overstaying their term.

This disagreement stems from ongoing political tensions between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, under whom the current chairmen were elected.

In Degema, protesting youths gathered at the council secretariat early Monday morning, blocking the entrance and chanting war songs in their local dialects. They vowed to prevent the outgoing chairman from returning to office, labelling him a failure.

Similar scenes unfolded in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, where hundreds of youths congregated at the council headquarters, chanting "Asawana", a popular slang among the Ijaw that signifies solidarity, even as others arrived at the scene in droves.

The youths said they would remain until Wednesday, when work resumes, and dared the council chairmen to come to the secretariat.

Meanwhile, in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor LGAs, there was a noticeable increase in security presence aimed at preventing any potential security breaches. Several police patrol vans were stationed in front of council secretariats, though civilian movements were unrestricted.

Addressing stakeholders at the first Annual General Meeting of the Aleto Clan Association in Port Harcourt, outgoing Eleme LGA chairman Obarilomate Ollor warned against attempts to forcibly remove him from office. He emphasised that the council premises are government facilities, not community centres or student union offices, and threatened severe repercussions for unauthorised intrusions.

"Some people are ganging up; they want to use force to enter into the local government. Let me tell you, the local government is not a community town hall or student union secretariat. That is a government facility. So, stay away from there unless the law permits you to go there. If you go there against the law, what you see, you will not believe. You will see your forefathers' earlier than you expected.

"So don't go there if you are not meant to go there. You can stay in a hotel and make noise, but don't go there," he said.

The state police command spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed a show of force by police units on Monday morning to maintain order and prevent violence amid rising tensions in the state.

Efforts to get an official position of the state government on the development were not successful, as the calls and text messages sent to the Commissioner of Information, Joseph Johnson, were not responded to as of the time of filing this report