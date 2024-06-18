Nigeria: You're a Son of Benin, Not the Palace, Oba of Benin Tells Akpata

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, has clarified that the Labour Party governorship candidate, Barrister Olumide Akpata, is not a son of the palace but an industrious son of the Benin Kingdom.

The monarch made this clarification in his palace when the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, led Akpata to the palace to seek royal blessings.

"There are some persons who introduced themselves as children of the palace, and there are others distantly related who may not be exactly from the royal home but can also address themselves as children of the palace.

"When he (Akpata) said he is a child of the palace, in English and also in Benin, I asked my chiefs to go and ask him if it is true that he is a child of the palace, and I don't know about him," he said.

The Oba said he didn't want to say it out before but wanted clarification for the sake of the public.

"We know him very well; he is an industrious son of the soil. He is a true indigenous son of the soil, but to say a child of the palace, I don't know if any of them is a politician," he stated.

"Sorry, I hope you don't mind that clarification. You are an industrious and indigenous son of the soil. It is just to be clear about it, and not that we are particularly against you. I just want to clarify the identification you made just now. I hope you don't mind," he said.

Responding, Akpata said the mistake he made was equating the entire Benin to the palace.

"I am a true son of the Benin Kingdom, and I hope Your Majesty will forgive me," he said.

Akpata stated that he was at the palace to seek blessings as the Labour Party commences its campaign for the September 21 governorship election.

"I am here to report to Your Majesty that the Labour Party in Edo State is strong and vibrant. We are going to go round the 18 local governments and 192 wards and pass on the message to our people," he said.