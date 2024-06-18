Nigeria: Edo Gov'ship - Shaibu Declares Support for APC Candidate, PDP Fumes

18 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello, Benin

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election, Philip Shaibu, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, has declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Shaibu was impeached on April 8 by the state House of Assembly following a conflict with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, over his ambition to contest the governorship election.

Speaking with journalists at St. Paul Catholic Church in Benin City, Shaibu said he cannot support the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, stating, "He is a product of godfatherism, which has been eradicated in Edo State.

"Former Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole preached against it, and I joined Obaseki to fight against godfatherism during the 2020 election. I have also learnt new political strategies from the governor."

Shaibu thereafter declared his support for Okpebholo, saying this was because the APC candidate possessed the characteristics of a "home boy" needed to take over governance in Edo State.

"I will support a homeboy. I entered the contest to be governor of Edo State because I wanted governance to return to being a home boy--someone who understands our plight and the feelings of the people. We don't want an outsider. We have experimented with an outsider, and it is not working. This time, we want a homeboy. We have only two home boys in the major political parties; one is in the Labour Party and one is in the APC," he said.

Speaking on the APC candidate's capacity, Shaibu criticised those "speaking English" as taking the state nowhere. "We are talking about governance--the man who understands the plight of the people. He wears the shoes and knows where it pinches," he said.

Responding, Rev. Olu Martin, Deputy Director General of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council, expressed surprise at Shaibu's arguments. He emphasised that they in the NANS group were trained to debate issues, not to be sentimental or proponents of ethnicity.

He argued that Shaibu's "home boy" argument doesn't hold water, saying, "Because a candidate didn't grow up in Edo doesn't make him a stranger in his own state."

"I thought Shaibu would tell us that the candidate he wants to support has the capacity, intelligence, knack for excellence, and smartness, which are the hallmarks of a great leader."

"The honourable thing he should have done is to resign from the PDP like others and support the APC candidate. His argument is that of weak people," Martin added.

 

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.