Nigeria: Super Eagles Star, Ejuke, Signs Three-Year Sevilla Deal

18 June 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja

Fringe Super Eagles winger, Chidera Ejuke, yesterday became the first national team player to team up with Spanish side Sevilla as the club formerly signed the Nigerian on a three-year deal.

Ejuke was part of the 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon where Nigeria crashed out in the second round to Tunisia after a perfect run at the roup phase of the tournament.

Ejuke began his European career in Norway, at Valerenga, for whom he signed in 2017 at the age of 19 and where he remained for two seasons, playing 59 games.

With 15 goals and 6 assists in the Nordic country, he was signed by the Dutch Heerenveen and where in the campaign of his arrival, 19/20, he scored ten goals and six assists in 29 games, drawing the attention of CSKA Moscow, with whom he signs until 2024.

The former UEFA Europa League champions announced his arrival yesterday afternoon.

" Sevilla FC has reached an agreement with the Nigerian footballer Chidera Ejuke to become a new player for the Nervionense team, joining García Pimienta's squad as a free agent and signing for three seasons, until June 2027," the club confirmed

Ejuke has eight caps for Nigeria.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.