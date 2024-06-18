Nigeria: Plateau - One Shot As Hoodlums Attack Task Force, Burn Vehicles At Bukuru Market

Hoodlums defying Plateau State Government Executive Order 003 have razed cars and looted some shops at the Bukuru market in the Jos South local government area of the state as they attacked members of the Task Force enforcing the order in the area.

The said order is to regulate buildings and vehicular traffic within the Greater Jos master plan as the lawless habit of converting the expressway to makeshift shops hinders the free flow of traffic in the Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

Engaging the task force on Monday, the hoodlums set no fewer than 10 vehicles belonging to some shop owners on fire and set some shops on fire, looting other property.

However, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has condemned the attack meted out to the task force and law-abiding traders saying the brazen disobedience and attacks are shameful.

Governor Mutfwang, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, expressed "deep regret over the shameful actions of these miscreants, who not only targeted the Task Force but also endangered the lives of traders."

He emphasized that the market was designated by the government to accommodate lawful business activities, with an appeal to street vendors to relocate accordingly.

The statement reads in part, "The Governor lamented the reckless behaviour of the attackers, who wielded dangerous weapons to inflict harm and loot shops, destroying vehicles owned by innocent traders. Tragically, one of the suspects fatally shot his accomplice during the chaos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Governor Mutfwang condemned the incident as entirely avoidable, questioning the motives of those who flouted Executive Order 003 and resorted to violence against law-abiding citizens.

He called on security agencies to swiftly apprehend all perpetrators and ensure that they face justice without delay. He reiterated the state government's unwavering resolve to confront troublemakers decisively."

Highlighting the broader purpose of Executive Order 003, Governor Mutfwang clarified that it intends to safeguard Jos from deterioration into a slum and a haven for criminal activities and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to collaborating with law-abiding citizens across all divides to foster peace and unity in the state.

Governor Mutfwang appealed to religious and community leaders in the affected area, to guide their followers against unlawful conduct and implement measures to thwart criminal elements who may exploit the situation to cause disorder.

He expressed appreciation to all security agencies for their dedication and urged them to intensify efforts to restore calm amidst the current challenges. He sympathised with members of the public whose vehicles and other properties were vandalised as a result of the incident.