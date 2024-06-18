Nigeria: Troops Foil Attack On Kaduna Community, Six People Killed in Sokoto

The statement by the army said one of Mr Yadi's accomplices identified as Daushe was killed in "a proactive move to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens" in Kidandan community in the Giwa LGA.

Security forces on Saturday foiled an attack on residents of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on Monday in a statement posted on its official X handle.

"The troops deployed for special patrols to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all residents have eliminated a terrorist identified as a cohort of a notorious terrorist commander known as Buharin Yadi, who was eliminated by troops in a recent encounter," the army said in the statement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a terrorism kingpin, Mr Yadi, was killed by Nigerian security forces, as disclosed in a statement by the state's Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday.

Mr Aruwan said Mr Yadi was "one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising Northern Nigeria in the last decade, and has met his bitter end at the hands of security forces."

"The terrorist met his waterloo when troops projecting fighting patrol to Kidandan, a village in the Giwa LGA spotted him speeding off on a motorbike, in an attempt to evade the approaching patrol. The vigilant troops swiftly pursued the terrorist, causing him to abandon his motorbike and fled into a nearby settlement.

"Undeterred, the troops continued to trail the fleeing terrorist until they successfully caught up and neutralized him while frantically trying to escape into the bush, at the outskirts of the community. Upon searching the area, the troops recovered the abandoned motorbike, two bags containing corn flour, and a mobile phone from the neutralised terrorist," the army statement said.

"Further verification by operatives from the intelligence community confirmed the identity of the terrorist, as one Daushe, a known cohort of Buharin Yadi, who had been recently neutralised by troops in the same area.

"The swift and coordinated efforts of the security forces have once again prevented a potential threat to the community.

"Currently, the troops are maintaining a strong presence in the area to ensure a smooth and trouble-free Sallah celebration in Giwa Local Government Area," the statement said.

Killings

Meanwhile, terrorists, on Sunday, killed six persons when they invaded Dudun Doki in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Residents said the attackers invaded the community at around 1:30 a.m. and abducted some residents.

The police spokesperson in Sokoto, Ahmed Rufa'i, confirmed the killings in the midnight attack.

He said six bodies had been retrieved but the police had yet to ascertain the number of the abducted persons.

Sokoto and Kaduna are in Nigeria's North-west region being terrorised by armed persons locally called bandits.

The bandits maintain camps in a large forest straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states. They have undertaken large-scale kidnappings of pupils from schools in the areas.