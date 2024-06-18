Nigeria: Police Warn As Residents Boo Emir Sanusi, Kano Governor

Governor Yusuf's convoy passed through the mini palace during which some residents chanted derogatory words against the governor.

The police in Kano on Monday warned troublemakers to stay off the streets following separate incidents involving the convoys of the state governor and the reinstated Emir Lamido Sanusi.

The police gave the warning in a statement issued by their spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the incident involving the emir occurred when Mr Sanusi was returning from the Eid prayers.

The police said the emir was booed within the vicinity of Festival Primary School and Zage/Zango areas by unidentified persons.

"Currently, the police command is monitoring the entire Sallah events to ensure law and order are maintained and adequate security measures are in place to tackle any form of security threat.

"Accordingly, the police command is warning individuals intending to cause chaos or breach the peace during the Sallah celebration to stay clear of the state," the police spokesperson said.

The police warned members of the public to desist from carrying weapons during and after the celebration, saying that anyone found would face the wrath of the law.

"Rigorous stop-and-search operations and patrols are ongoing in all Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the metropolitan area to ensure a peaceful celebration," Mr Kiyawa said.

The governor's convoy was also booed close to the mini palace occupied by the dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero.

The dethroned emir observed the Eid prayer at the mini palace about 300 metres to the Kano Government House, with thousands of residents and supporters. On his part, Mr Sanusi observed the prayer at Ahmadu Tijjani Mosque beside the Sani Abacha Stadium at 'Kofar Mata'.

As the governor's convoy passed through the mini palace, some residents chanted in Hausa abusing him and his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

However, the police did not comment on the development.

Kano is currently divided between those who support Mr Ado Bayero's dethronement and those who oppose it. Many of the governor's supporters support Mr Ado Bayero's removal and the reinstatement of Mr Sanusi, which the governor promised to do during the campaigns.