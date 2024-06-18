Nigeria: Rental Businesses Worry Over Impact of Rising Shipping Cost

The Rental Professionals Society of Nigeria, RPSN, has raised concern over the impact of rising cost of shipping on event rentals business in Nigeria.

Speaking at the just concluded RPSN Expo/Conference 1.0 themed: Rent, Relax and Repeat", President of RPSN, Mrs. Taiwo Oderinlo, said that the shipping industry is one area that government should concentrate.

She added that the cost of shipping, like that of living, has risen so high that it is affecting all businesses, especially rentals.

Oderinlo pleaded with the government to introduce policies that would help in checking sharp rises in cost of doing business in the industry, adding that there is a need for government to do more in the area of exchange rate.

The society took advantage of the conference to build members capacity so as to enhance their ability to discover innovative solutions to challenges faced by businesses globally.

To this end, an insurance firm was brought to speak to members of the society on the need to insure their businesses as well as the banking experts who provided them with knowledge on financial products that are readily available to help them scale their business in the marketplace.

However, the maiden edition of the RPSN exhibition brought manufacturers from China and other parts of Africa to showcase their products, share their business experiences and plan for the future.