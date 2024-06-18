Nigeria: Oyetola Expresses Commitment to Zero Piracy in Maritime Domain

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that the Federal Government measures have been put in place to ensure the zero piracy recorded in the maritime space for the past two years is sustained.

According to him, achieving zero piracy has given the country good image at the International Maritime Bureau, IMB.

Oyetola who attributed the success to intervention of the Deep Blue Project, described the development as a significant milestone in the nation's maritime domain.

He stated: "The deep blue project was created as a solution which enables to manage, control and protect the valuables resources of the country, as well as to control the entire maritime domain of the Nigerian Exclusive Economy Zone (EEZ) and prevent any illegal activities at the sea, inland waterways and enhance the enforcement capabilities of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA to generate revenue.

"Since the full deployment of the deep blue project platform and asset in 2021, within the Nigerian continental shelf, maritime security has been significantly enhanced, the project has contributed immensely fate the significant reduction in piracy and maritime threats, enhancing safety and security in the maritime space.

"The recent extension of the continental shelf from 200 to 300 kilometres has again widen our collective responsibility of ensuring that we harness our vast potentials that our waters that contribute to our marine resources against potential threat."

Meanwhile, the Director General of NIMASA, Dayo Mobereola, explained that the deep blue project was pivotal in strengthening the national security and ensuring safety of Nigeria waterways.

According to him though the project was initiated by the federal government, it was executed by NIMASA.

Mobereola said that Nigeria was no longer in the piracy hot list of the international community, while calling for continued support to cover the larger continental shelf awarded Nigeria by the global body.