Kenya: Security Beefed Up Around Parliament As Planned Demonstrations Declared Illegal

18 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Security has been enhanced around Parliament as Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei outlawed the planned demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

Bungei dismissed any plans to hold protests even as the organisers said they had informed the police of their plans as required and are ready for the march.

According to the police boss, nobody applied for a gathering or picketing permit as expected.

He stated that the station instead received a 'faulty' document dated June last year, which doesn't meet the protest permission threshold.

"We will not allow them anywhere near there. Let them stay away," he said.

He added they have mobilized officers to ensure that any gathering is dispersed instantly in the CBD.

The 'Occupy Parliament' protest has been organized by Kenyans who have been mobilizing on various social media platforms under the hashtag 'Reject Finance Bill' to rally up numbers to pressure MPs to shoot down contentious provisions in the Bill.

"We are showing up tomorrow at #OccupyParliament no matter what. It's also important to note that there is no leader for #RejectFinancialBill2024; it's a movement of the people against over-taxation. Nobody, not even Zakayo, can cancel #TokeaTuesday!" read an X message from Boniface Mwangi, one of the organizers.

The Finance and Planning Committee is expected to table their report on the Bill Tuesday for debate by MPs, after which a vote is expected to be taken on Thursday.

