The Montserrado County District#4 Chapter, if the governing Unity Party rejects a new commissioner appointed in the district in what it describes as a money works, baboon draws syndrome.

The Montserrado County (District# 14 Chapter) of the governing Unity Party rejects Rudolph Siafa Buima's appointment as Commissioner of the Township of Garwolon, Bushrold Island.

Addressing a press conference in Clara Town, District #14, the Secretary General of the chapter, Edward Squara Weah, describes the appointment of Mr. Buima as Commissioner a serious joke, protesting that they will never accept monkey works, bamboo draws syndrome.

Weah ( no relation to ex-President George Weah) says that a month ago, Liberians conducted one of Africa's finest democratic elections and smoothed the transition of power from President George Weah to President Joseph Boakai, a process that they all got involved with.

"Our accomplishment as winners of the elections was not solely a testimony or an account of anybody's experience or individual brilliance, but instead, it was amalgamated and agglutinated under the ambiance of rescuing our country and people," he underscores.

He continues that UP partisans fought and persisted with their sweat and blood despite challenges to where the party is comfortably seated today.

"We navigated impossible corridors; we were committed amid political diversities and danger, determination to achieve our objectives and unanswerable belief in our respective abilities, but today, the dynamics have changed."

According to Mr. Weah, they have observed with their microscopic eyes that government appointments are now being influenced by four factors: close proximity, nepotism, social affiliation, and monkey works, bamboo draws syndrome.

"If you are not close to someone invested with authority, you are on your own, even to the point where those of them (opportunists) who take advantage of the opportunity to advance their status in district executives; last week, we witnessed a very unknown character in Mr. Rudolph Siafa Buima, surfacing as Commissioner-designate, for the town of Garwolhn."

According to Mr. Weah, he is an individual who has no record of contributing to the party's success in the district.

"We are getting to believe that the monkey works, bamboo draws syndrome previously spoken about is resonating and that appointment listing submitted to the President for his approval before E-mansion publication are tempered with by some disgruntled and irresponsible elements."

The joint executive council of the Montserrado County District#14 Chapter of the Unity Party strongly condemns Buima's appointment as Commissioner of Garwolon Township, describing it as a joke and child's play.

"We reject this appointment to the code until a clear image of how Mr. Buima was appointed can be discussed," Weah insists, saying: "This is an open challenge to the President and those associated with this appointment."

He says they are aware of a partial distribution process wherein no member of District#14 has been given a job opportunity, from the coordinator down to ordinary partisans of the UP. Editing by Jonathan Browne