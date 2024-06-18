Nigeria: Edo Guber - CSO Faults Attack On Oba of Benin, Says Monarch Supports Every Candidate

A coalition of civil society organizations in Edo State has strongly condemned the "unwarranted barrage of insults and abuses" being directed at the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II.

In a video last week, the Oba of Benin was seen correcting an Edo gubernatorial candidate on who is a palace son and who is to be called the son of the soil.

Shortly after that, some Nigerians took to their social media handle to express dissatisfaction over the correction of the Oba.

Reacting to this, a coalition, under the umbrella of the Edo Socio-Cultural Advancement and Good Governance Initiative, expressed shock and disappointment at what it described as a "childish, unwarranted and unacceptable behavior" of certain Nigerians on social media.

In a press statement made available to journalists, the coalition's spokesman, Comrade Melvin Irabor, said the Oba was not out of place in correcting Akpata's claim to be the "son of the Palace."

"Our Oba was not out of place in correcting the erroneous remarks and insinuations of the said candidate for claiming to be the 'Son of the Palace'," Irabor said.

The coalition noted that it was inundated with a "barrage of abuses" on the revered Oba of Benin by certain Nigerians on social media platforms.

The coalition emphasized that the Oba of Benin, as the "mouthpiece of the gods and the revered royal father of the kingdom," has a responsibility to stay apolitical and correct any candidate making "erroneous remarks and insinuations."

"Every candidate contesting in this election has the support and blessings of our Oba. He is the father of all and he wishes every one of them well," Irabor stated.