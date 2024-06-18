Ghana: Mandatory Health Insurance for Non-Resident Visitors an NHIA Proposal, Not Govt Policy, Says Health Minister

The Health Minister, Bernard Okoe Boye says the introduction of mandatory health insurance for non-resident visitors is a proposal by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and not yet a government policy.

"While the proposal aims to ensure that foreign nationals have access to healthcare during their stay in Ghana, it is important to note that it has not yet been discussed or approved by Cabinet," the Minister said in a statement.

The Health Ministry's response comes after news that the NHIA intends to roll out a Visitor Health Insurance Scheme for foreigners starting in July.

The news has drawn agitation, with many asking questions about the implications and measures put in place by authorities to ensure the quality and consistency of care provided under the scheme.