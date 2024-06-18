Liberia: Morlu Finally Resigns From CDC

The former chairman of the immediate past ruling party says he has resigned from the CDC to prioritize neutrality in civil society initiatives.

Monrovia, June 18, 2024: The former chairman of Liberia's immediate past ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has finally resigned from the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

Led by former President George Manneh Weah, the Congress for Democratic Change was a constituent party of the former ruling CDC.

Morlu chaired the former president's party and the Coalition throughout the regime but quit early this year and began running a civil society group called Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND).

Dated 17 June 2024 and addressed to the National Executive Committee of the Congress for Democratic Change, Morlu's letter explained that he is quitting the CDC because he must devote his entire being to the noble causes of STAND.

"I am writing to inform you that a cross-section of the Liberian populace has chosen me as Chairman and Lead Advocate of the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND)," Morlu wrote.

He explained that STAND is a diverse, non-political civil society and advocacy organization dedicated to eradicating impunity in Liberia without allegiance to any political ideology or party.

He continued that STAND's overarching mission is to carve a new path for Liberia, free from the burdens of injustice, corruption, poverty, and hunger in the land endowed with abundant natural resources.

"This opportunity requires that I devote my entire being to these noble causes which, I believe, hold the promise for a brighter future; notwithstanding, it also demands that I uphold the highest ethical standards to ensure that our actions remain impartial, moral, and nonpartisan," he continued.

"Towards this end, I hereby tender my resignation from the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) effective immediately."

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the National Executive Committee, and particularly to the esteemed members of the CDC for their unwavering support over the years while he diligently served in various capacities, including the National Chairman.

Finally, he extended an open invitation to his numerous supporters, well-wishers, admirers, and the larger society to join him in his civil society initiatives as they work together to carve out a brighter future for their common patrimony.