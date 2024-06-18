Nigeria: Poor Power Supply, Decaying Seaport Facilities Impeding Trade - Bello-Koko

18 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha, Lagos

The Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, has outlined some of the problems affecting the efficiency of the nation's seaports to include multiplicity of government agencies, decaying facilities and inadequate power supply.

The NPA boss explained that all the outlined problems were barriers impeding foreign trade.

The nation's total imports for 2023 stood at N35.9trn, while total exports were N35.9trn. Nigeria posted a slim trade surplus of just N2.8trn in March, 2024.

Bello-Koko said NPA was determined to see the country's trade rise above what was recorded in 2023 by the time all barriers were eliminated.

Speaking as a panelist at the Business Day Conference on Nigeria's Maritime with the theme: "Unlocking Potentials and Overcoming Challenges", he emphasised the significant trade barriers in Nigeria.

Bello-Koko said, "As a government agency vital to the nation's economic revival, we are committed to addressing these trade barriers and implementing measures to revitalise and strengthen the economy.

"Our focus is on automating the port system to streamline trade, minimise congestion and reduce idle time. The Port Community System is a critical milestone in our journey to this automation, which has the potential to revolutionise port operations.

"We aim to modernise our ports to regain lost transit and transshipment of cargo to neighbouring ports and tackle bottlenecks in our export processes through strategic initiatives like the Export Processing Terminals (EPT)."

He noted that NPA under his leadership was dedicated to collaborating with relevant agencies to cultivate an innovative and excellent ecosystem for sustainable growth.

 

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.