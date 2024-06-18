Nigeria: National Olympic Trials - I'm Hungry for More Success - - Ofili

18 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jide Olusola

Nigeria's sprint sensation, Favour Ofili has reiterated her hunger for more success on the tracks after she clocked 11.06 seconds to win her maiden women's 100m title on Day 1 of the Nigerian Olympic Trials in Benin.

Ofili automatically qualified for the Paris Olympics over the event taking place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

"I feel great and I am still hungry for more. The secret is being patient. I didn't leave 400, my coach observed and did what a coach ought to do. That's why I am still there.

"I will go there and do what I am supposed to do more importantly, stay healthy. You all should pray for me to be healthy because if I am healthy, you know what I can do.

The AFN boss Chief Tonobok Okowa and other board members present congratulated her for a good show which reminds many of Blessing Okagbare's stainless era.

Okowa said, Nigeria's Athletics' is moving in the right direction and Only the kind of Favour Ofili's performance can make it visible to the world.

"Ofili has shown that given the right atmosphere and good sponsorship, our athletes do wonders and go very far in lifting the country's name and image world wide, She came home and improved her season best Which also qualified her for the 100m at the Olympics", Okowa said.

 

