Nigeria: Ganduje, Sanwo-Olu, Others to Launch APC's Enterprise Development Programme

The All Progressives Congress (APC) through its Youth Wing is set to host the inaugural Enterprise-Skills Development Training (EDET) Program.

This intensive entrepreneurship skills training is designed to support both aspiring and existing business owners.

This is part of APC Youth Wing's four-year strategic plan to drive youth self-sufficiency and promote social justice among young people.

APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Israel, in a statement said the first Progressives Enterprise-Skills Development Training Programme will host over 1,000 live participants and more than 3,000 virtual participants from across Nigeria over the five-day period.

Delivered in a highly interactive, action-oriented workshop style, the program includes lectures, case studies, team exercises, and coaching from experienced entrepreneurs.

Participants will engage in case discussions, experience sharing, and teamwork to develop a comprehensive understanding of what is required to build and sustain new businesses and drive successful innovations, whether within established firms or new SME ventures.

The training will be inaugurated by the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, alongside members of the NWC. Cabinet ministers and party governors will also be in attendance, with Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the Southwest Governors' Forum, Babajide Sanwoolu, serving as the chief host.

Israel said, "This initiative is dedicated to fostering the development of young leaders and entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Through various initiatives and training programs, the APC Youth Wing aims to empower the youth with the skills and knowledge required to contribute positively to the nation's economy and development."

A highlight of the program is a pitch competition offering seed funding of $5,000 for the winner and $3,000 for the runner-up.