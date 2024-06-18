Nigeria: New Presidential Jet - Obi Urges Govt to Focus On Alleviating Nigerians' Suffering

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year's general elections, Peter Obi, has upbraided the federal government for contemplating the purchase of some new aircraft to add to the presidential fleet.

Obi, on Monday, on his X handle, said the move was unacceptable and a clear show of insensitivity to the suffering of the Nigerian people.

He wrote: "At a time when our country is on the front page of global newspapers for facing its worst economic crisis, marked by high inflation, a falling currency and widespread poverty, the government is contemplating buying new presidential jets.

"This demonstrates extreme insensitivity to citizens' struggles. With rising insecurity, poverty, hunger and homelessness, this decision highlights the disconnect that is apparent between the government and the people.

"It is unacceptable as the situation in the country today more than ever demands a more compassionate use of resources, prioritising citizens' welfare. It's on record that our presidential jets have an average age of 12 years, purchased when most Nigerians could afford necessities. Now, as our country faces significant challenges, including a high debt profile, our citizens are in even greater need."

He noted that despite dropping down to the fourth largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of $252bn and a per capita income of $1,080, with huge debt burdens and borrowing to service debts, Nigeria spent $15m for "our" vice president's residence, while the USA, the world's largest economy with a GDP of $25trn, about 100 times Nigeria's GDP, and a per capita income of $80,000, about 80 times Nigeria's, still houses their vice president in Number 1 Observatory Circle, a house built over 100 years ago, and which value was less than the $15m Nigeria spent on the VP's residence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further said, "A reputable real estate company reports that the US vice president's official residence is valued at about $7.5m today. While we had earlier refurbished the old VP's residence with $2m. The over 100-year-old US vice president's house has only undergone wide-scale renovations twice, funded by taxpayers' money; in 1993 and 2021. Every new US VP is free to finance any minor refurbishing from his funds.

"It's, therefore, time to stop this impunity, insensitivity and shamelessness and refocus on the needs of our people. We must prioritise education, healthcare and lifting our citizens out of poverty. Let us work together to build a nation that truly serves its people; not just the interests of a few."