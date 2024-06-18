Nigeria Records 73.3 Percent Shortfall in Voluntary Blood Donation Every Year - CSO

Haima Health Initiative (HHI), a non-profit organization, says Nigeria records a shortfall of about 73.3 per cent of blood need every year.

The founder and chief executive officer of the organisation, Bukola Bolarinwa, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the commemoration of this year's World Blood Donor Day.

The theme of the 2024 World Blood Donor Day is '20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!'

Bolarinwa said, "According to the national blood service commission, Nigeria gets only 27 per cent (500,000 pints) of its annual blood need from voluntary blood donors, leaving a shortfall of about 73.3 per cent of blood need every year. This causes needless trauma to patients and their families, leading to delays in treatments and sometimes loss of life. "

She said Nigerians had lots of irrational fears surrounding blood donation, adding, "They are scared that the process may be painful, create a risk of infection, make them fall sick after donation, that they do not have enough blood, or that it can affect their libido."

She further said these fears could be overcome by education and more awareness by the government, civil society and health care organisations.

She said, "Blood donation is painless and easy, with most healthy Nigerians eligible to donate up to four times a year. There are really no side effects to blood donation, and several checks are done to make sure that people are eligible before they can donate.

"If you are between 18 and 65 and have no existing medical condition, or you are not taking medication, you are likely to be eligible, it only takes 10 minutes; and each donation has the potential to save up to three lives."

She said HHI had worked on improving the lives of over 2,000 patients in hospitals through voluntary safe blood donation from their registered blood donors, with over 3,000 registered blood donors, and had collected over 2,700 pints of blood.

"We would really like to see more partnerships with other government agencies in organising blood drives, encouraging their employees to give blood and promoting blood donation as a civic responsibility," she added.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee (LSBTC) has honoured Haima Health Initiative with its prestigious award, christened 'Community Impact Award,' on the heels of relentless effort on blood donation drive, public awareness campaigns, mobilising international support, health education and advocacy in promoting 'Safe Blood' in Lagos State.