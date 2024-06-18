Nigeria: Take War to Terrorists, Shehu of Borno Tells Security Agencies

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Umar-Ibn Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, has told the military and other security agencies fighting insurgency in the North East to take the war to the doorsteps of the terrorists.

El-Kanemi said that it was the only way to restore civil authority in communities controlled by the terrorists, noting that Guzamala LGA of Borno State, where there had been no civilian presence for many years, was in dire need of such attention.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the military authorities to eradicate the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists occupying Guzamala and other communities in Kukawa and Abadam LGAs, stressing that this would enable millions of displaced people to return to their ancestral homes.

He said, "I commend the federal government, the security agencies, and more importantly, Governor Babagana Zulum for their untiring efforts in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

"However, I must call on the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the military authorities to clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists still occupying Guzamala LG headquarters and other communities in Kukawa and Abadam area councils so that millions of displaced people can return to their ancestral homes."

The Shehu made the call during his Sallah homage to the acting Governor of Borno State, Dr Umar Kadafur, at the government house in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Responding, Dr Kadafur thanked the monarch for the visit, and told him that a committee chaired by the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon Sugum Mai Mele, along with the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), was working tirelessly to restore normalcy and relocate displaced people of Guzamala back to their ancestral homes.