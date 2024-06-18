Nigeria: Benue - 13 Suspects Arrested for Assaulting Security Operatives

Thirteen suspects have been arrested in two suburbs of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State for assaulting security operatives on duty.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Internal Security, Chief Joseph Har, who disclosed this at the weekend, explained that two of the suspects were apprehended in the Wadata area while the remaining 11 were arrested on Awe Street in the Wurukum area.

He said the Benue State Government, through his office, in collaboration with the police, on Saturday, raided the Wadata abattoir and Awe Street allegedly known for criminal gangs and cult activities.

In a statement made available to journalists, Har stated that the action was taken as a result of the obstruction, assault, criminal force, intimidation and causing grievous hurt to security operatives deployed to the areas.

He explained that on Friday some cows were left to graze on farms along the River Benue and that the attention of the state's livestock guards was drawn to it.

He said the guards then went there but that they came under attack at the Wadata Modern Market's gate by youths numbering up to 60 armed with guns and matchets who shot and inflicted injuries on the guards.

Har added that a team of Operation Zenda was drafted to the scene but that the operatives were also attacked by the hoodlums in Wadata.

He condemned the action of the "armed boys", saying it was morally wrong for a group of youths to pick up arms against state officials in the state capital or anywhere else.