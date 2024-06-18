Nigeria: Additional South East State Will Ensure Justice - Igbo Unions

The National Association of Igbo Town Unions, (ASITU), has said the creation of an additional state in the South East would ensure justice for the geo-political zone.

The group stated this while throwing its weight behind the agitation for the creation of an additional state in the geo-political zone, which it described as a step in the right direction.

This was made known by the national president of ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe while addressing newsmen in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

Diwe commended Senator Ozita Izunaso, representing Imo East Senatorial zone and his counterpart in the green chamber, Hon. Ugochinyere Ikenga, member, representing Ideato North and South in the House of Representatives, for their efforts in demanding an additional state in the South East zone.

ASITU president said the effort by the lawmakers to bring the number of states in the zone to six, through legislative instruments, is highly commendable and long overdue as the South East is the only zone in Nigeria with only five states.

Diwe explained that the lopsided nature of the number of states in Nigeria against the South East is one among the many obvious marginalisation the people have suffered for years.

He stressed that among the six geo political zones in Nigeria, North-West has seven states while North-East, North-Central, South-South and South-West all have six states each except for South-East with only five states.

He called on the members of the National Assembly to support the bills initiated by the law makers and ensure the same sail through the processes and become law.

Diwe urged President Bola Tinubu to support the venture, adding that the creation of an additional state in the zone will be registered as a solid achievement of his administration in the annals of Nigeria history.

Recall that Senator Ozita Izunaso and Hon. Ugochinyere Ikenga had independently raised a bill for the creation of Orlu State in their various chambers. The bill is said to have passed first reading.