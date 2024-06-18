Nigeria: Abuja - AGN Holds Candlelight Vigil for Ibu, Monagor, Adigwe

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) held a solemn candlelight vigil to honor the lives and contributions of three iconic Nollywood actors: John Okafor (popularly known as Mr. Ibu), Amechi Monagor, and Zulu Adigwe.

The event, held on Monday, June 17, marked by heartfelt speeches, drew numerous industry figures and fans who gathered to pay their respects.

In his address, veteran actor Kenneth Okonkwo expressed the profound sense of loss felt within the Nollywood community.

He said: "It is a very sad thing in Nollywood that we have lost some veterans, but death is inevitable, and because of its inevitability, we find a place in our hearts to bear it.

"Today's event is to commemorate the passing of these great men. We have come to pray for the repose of their souls and come together as an industry to mourn them. It is an avenue for us to wish them the final goodbye."

Okonkwo also touched on the broader issue of healthcare in Nigeria, criticizing the current state of the system.

He highlighted the irony of Nigerian presidents seeking medical treatment abroad, which he described as a "vote of no confidence" in the nation's healthcare system.

He called for better health services and economic conditions, emphasizing the vulnerability of Nollywood practitioners who often work in challenging environments.

Emeka Rollas, the National President of AGN, reinforced the call for government support while stressing the importance of actors fulfilling their civic duties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said: "We encourage the government to help actors. But the most important thing is that if you're an actor practicing in Nigeria, you must pay your taxes to be fully involved in government. You cannot be earning millions and not contribute your share."

Mercy Selma Aminu, the Mayor of Abuja AGN, provided additional perspective on the unique visibility of entertainers' health struggles.

She noted that while entertainers' illnesses are highly publicized due to their fame, professionals in other sectors face similar issues without the same level of public scrutiny.

Aminu also highlighted the dedication of actors to their health despite the demanding nature of their work and the unfair criticism they often receive.

She emphasized the broad appeal and impact of the deceased actors, particularly Mr. Ibu, who had fans from all walks of life, including market women, carpenters, and even the President.

Aminu reflected on the enduring legacy of Monagor and Adigwe, who were both influential figures in her own life and career.