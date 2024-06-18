Nigeria: Inflation - Gov Eno Urged to Implement Ban On Market Cartels

As Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State issued an executive order (EO) banning all forms of market cartels, unions and cabals to crash food prices, distraught residents have appealed for action.

Activities of the dreaded groups, LEADERSHIP gathered have led to hyper-inflation in major markets including Akpan-Andem, Etuk Street Market and others on the capital, Uyo, as well as Itam international market in the neighbouring Itu local government area and others in Ikot Ekpene LGA.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, Mrs Mayen Etuk, a dealer in crayfish, fish and other sea edibles, lamented that "the union officials have made nonsense of our businesses."

"They have the power to fix days for people to sell their goods and the price for every commodity. I deal on frozen fish, fruits and vegetables, but it's the union that would fix when to come to the market and sell your items.

"Sometimes my goods will perish because there is no standby electricity to store them till the next market day that I would have my turn. They are the ones to fix the price of your items and the quantity for a particular price.

"The high cost would scare customers and you return home with the goods or you take them to the local markets to sell at a reduced cost, sometimes without profit to avoid perishing," she lamented.

"If the government really wants to liberate us, the governor as a father should follow it up with a Taskforce to effectively enforce the directive, otherwise, the touting system and the profiteers would continue with their nefarious activities," she added.

Checks revealed that garri, a common staple food in the state goes for N200 a cup; beans N500 a cup; rice N400 and commensurate increase in the unit cost of other food items including pepper, periwinkle, vegetables and other food condiments averaging over 200 percent.

Arising from this sad development with the potential of stoking serious humanitarian crises, the governor has ordered the state traders' association under the leadership of his senior special assistant (SSA) on market matters, Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael, "to put an end to forceful market unions in the state, in order to alleviate the sufferings of Akwa Ibom market people."

Following this, the state market monitoring team, at the weekend, undertook an assessment tour of some markets, including Urua Akpan Andem and Urua Mbakara in Uyo and other markets in Ikot Ekpene, respectively.

At Urua Akpan Andem, Akparawa Raphael, maintained that no trader should be forced to belong to any market union, warning that such an act is punishable by law.

He said: "The leadership of Akwa Ibom State traders had agreed that no one should be forced to be part of any union. This is because Governor Umo Eno, has seen that things are difficult for anyone to be forced to join any group.

"One month ago, a resolution was reached by the leadership of Akwa Ibom State traders that unions should not force people to be part of them but one could join voluntarily.

"We came to confirm if such acts are still being carried out here. No one should be bullied, and if the bully is caught, such a person will be treated like a criminal.

"There are no more regulated market days. Anyone has the right to bring anything to the market to sell. Bring your wares and come to the market any day you like.

"Nobody should stop you from selling any day you want to. Sellers are permitted to report such persons to the market president or the nearest police station.

"Governor Umo Eno does not want people to pass through added stress in this trying times. So, I urge everyone to abide by the rules of Akwa Ibom market association," he said.