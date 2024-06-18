Nigeria: Team Nigeria Takes Bronze At Chovken World Championship

Team Nigeria won two matches, lost one, and drew their last game to take the bronze medal.

The Nigerian team have secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Chovken World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This achievement was announced by Nura Kangiwa, patron of the NSK Polo team, through a statement issued by Joesef Karim, media assistant to the Vice President of the African Region, International Chovken Federation, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Kangiwa, who is also the Chairman of the African Region of the International Chovken Federation, said Nigeria drew 1-1 with Uzbekistan to win bronze on points from previous matches.

Mr Kangiwa, the President of the Nigeria Polo Federation, said the Nigerian team emerged as the third-best team at the just concluded Chovken World Championship.

"This is the first time Nigeria participated in any global Chovken, an ancient equestrian sport similar to Polo.

"In Team Nigeria's build-up to the finals; the team beat Germany 5-0; beat Poland 4-1; and lost against Morocco 4-1," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Chovken Championship was held from 10 to 16 June.

NAN reports that Turkey, Malta, Kuwait, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Poland, Germany, and Nigeria, including the host country of Azerbaijan, participated in the championship.

The ancient sport of Chovken is a team sport similar to the more popular Polo. It is played by horse riders with sticks competing to hit a small ball into a goal post.

A match consists of two halves, each lasting for 15 minutes of effective play time.

Team Nigeria players include Yusuf Bello, Shehu Kangiwa, Mukhtar Adhama, and Abdulmalik Badamasi, and they were led by Mr Kangiwa.

NAN