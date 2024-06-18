Nigerians Not Only Ones Facing Poverty - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has stated that while poverty and suffering exist in the country, Nigerians are not the only ones facing these challenges.

The President said this in Lagos when he received a delegation from the National Assembly who came to felicitate with him on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir on Monday evening.

The delegation, led by the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, included the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Jibrin Barau, and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, among others.

"Yes, there is poverty; there is suffering in the land. We are not the only people facing such, but we must face our challenges. We must find a way to eliminate banditry and terrorism so that farmers can bring out food from the farmland.

"If you do not have good roads to bring the food to the population, even if you grow the food and you are losing 60-70 per cent to damages, you will pay the price," said Tinubu.

Tinubu also restated his commitment not to turn his back on the country despite the challenges.

"Good economics at a harsh time is the challenge that we must face. As I said in my speech, no matter how difficult it is and how challenging it can be, I will not turn my back on Nigeria," Tinubu said.

He challenged citizens to have a change of mindset about Nigeria if the nation is to overcome its current challenges.

"The need (for some citizens) to change the rent-seeking mindset and become more productive to the economy is a challenge. There is a need to stop smuggling and all economic sabotage.

"Why should we have people removing rail tracks and all that, stealing electric cables, and sabotaging the economy?

"We must embrace the campaign to change our value system. We must tell our people that the challenge we face is for all of us to change our mindset about our country," Tinubu said.

The President commended the leadership of the National Assembly for the support extended to his administration, which had resulted in some of the important developments recorded by his administration.

"It is great pride for me to have the best of partners in the National Assembly. We have to drill down and be all-inclusive in our bid to satisfy our people.

"It is daunting, but we cannot run away from the fact that this country must survive the hardship," he stated.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Akpabio said he came with the leadership of the National Assembly to pay homage and felicitate with the President on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir.

Akpabio added that the visit was to thank the president for his purposeful leadership in the first year of his administration.

On what Nigerians should expect from the legislature in the days ahead, Akpabio said: "Looking forward, the National Assembly will tinker with some existing legislation to further improve on the nation's ease of doing business." (NAN)