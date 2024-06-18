Ghana: Let's Be Inspired By Prophet Abraham's Example and Serve With Sacrifice - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished the religious community to be inspired by the incredible sacrifice of Prophet Abraham and pursue worthy causes for the benefit of humanity and the nation.

Prophet Abraham, according to Muslims, obeyed God's instruction to sacrifice his only son, Ishmael.

Speaking at the Eid ul Adha prayers in Accra on Sunday, Dr Bawumia said people in leadership positions ought to uphold the spirit of sacrifice in service to make meaningful impacts on the people they serve and the nation.

He said even though it is difficult to replicate Prophet Abraham's ultimate example of sacrifice, as narrated in both the Bible and the Quran, he urged that in "our own little ways', we should sacrifice for others and the nation.

'Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) set the ultimate example of sacrifice and obedience, which is impossible for us to replicate," Dr Bawumia said.

"But in our own little ways, we have to emulate the sacrificial spirit of Prophet Ibrahim, to help one another, our community and our dear nation."

"For us in positions of leadership, it is even more important because as leaders, rendering selfless service to the people who elect us, should always be our priority, and that can only happen with lots of personal sacrifice."

"For the citizenry, patience and sacrifices are also required in our everyday life; in our personal affairs, at home with our families, workplaces, communities and dealings with our leaders and government."

With signs of economic recovery following the recent hike in the cost of living, which he said was largely influenced by one of the biggest global economic crises in history, Dr. Bawumia also acknowledged the sacrifices Ghanaians have made over the past few months, following the impact of the crisis.

"We appreciate the cooperation and sacrifices Ghanaians have made in the challenging times we have experienced in the past few years," he said, adding that the government has also made some budget cuts.

Dr Bawumia urged Muslims, and all Ghanaians to be inspired by the principles of Eid ul Adha.

"Fellow Muslims, as we observe the sacred festival of sacrifice, which is inspired by the motherly care of Hajar (Hagar) towards her son Ismael, and Prophet Ibrahim's incredible obedience to God, let us always be inspired by their acts of selflessness and sacrifice by caring for each other, and also sacrificing for worthy causes, for the betterment of our families, communities and the nation."