Nigeria: Fubara Appoints Administrators to Take Over Rivers Local Councils

The 23 outgone council chairpersons - all of them loyal to Nyesom Wike - had vowed to continue in office after their tenures expired.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has directed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas of the state to assume leadership of the local councils.

Mr Fubara gave the directive in a state-wide broadcast in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, following the expiration of the tenure of the 23 chairpersons of the councils at midnight on Monday.

He emphasised that the transfer of power to the administrators was critical to ensuring the continuity of governance in the local government areas.

"The heads of administration are directed to immediately take charge of the councils and provide leadership in their respective local government areas.

"They must do this with renewed vigour and readiness to serve, while awaiting further directives as we navigate towards even greater accomplishments together.

"The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must be upheld and law and order must be maintained as we continue to strive to provide leadership and direction for our people," he said.

Mr Fubara praised the former chairpersons, vice chairpersons, and councillors for their dedicated service during their tenures, acknowledging their sacrifices and contributions to the development of their local government areas.

The governor reassured the public that his administration would persist in delivering infrastructure, quality healthcare services, education and enhanced welfare packages for the residents and workers of the state.

Resistance from outgone council chairpersons

Meanwhile, the 23 outgone chairpersons, who are believed to be loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike, have vowed to remain in office after 17 June, citing a law enacted by 27 pro-Wike lawmakers extending their tenure by six months.

Allwell Ihunda, the state chairperson of an association of local council chairpersons, has been insisting that the chairperson would not relinquish their positions, and dared Governor Fubara to force them out.

He had warned that any attempt to remove them from office would be resisted.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the pro-Wike legislators had amended the Local Government Law to extend the tenure of elected chairpersons and councillors by six months if elections were not conducted before the end of their term.

But the state High Court later barred the lawmakers from parading themselves as members of the Rivers House of Assembly after they defected from the PDP to the APC.

The court also nullified laws passed by the Martin Amaewhule-led factional assembly and declared their seats vacant after they openly defected to the opposition APC in December.

Subsequently, the 27 lawmakers took the matter to the Court of Appeal, which would decide their fate and that of the outgone council chairperson on 20 June.

Angry youths storm councils' offices

There was palpable fear on Monday as some angry youths reportedly stormed some of the local council secretariats, calling for the ousting of the council chairpersons.

The youths invaded Asari Toru, Akuku Toru, Degema and Andoni council offices, and locked the gates, insisting that the outgone chairpersons must vacate office.

In Degema, the protesters chanted war songs and appeared battle-ready to stop the chairperson from remaining in office after his tenure.

In Asri Toru Local Government Area, hordes of youth took over the council headquarters, issuing threats against the chairperson and challenging him to show up on Wednesday after the Eid-el Kabir holidays.

At Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor council offices, heightened security presence deterred protesters - there were seven police patrol trucks and armed personnel guarding the council offices to avert chaos.

Police react

Meanwhile, Olatunji Disu, the commissioner of Police in Rivers, has assured reporters that steps had been taken to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

He said that the police were aware of an attempted invasion of the council offices and had deployed personnel to forestall any chaos.

"We are aware of the crises and court orders, but we urge restraint till 20 June (when the Appeal Court will deliver judgment on the local government tussle).

"We expect everyone to await the decision of the court. No one should take the laws into his or her hands.

"We have deployed operatives to various strategic locations to uphold order and ensure public safety. So, we are performing our duties," he emphasised.

Mr Disu warned against defying the law and advised parents to discourage their children and wards from unlawful actions.