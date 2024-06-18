Nigeria: We Must Change Our Mindset About This Country, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked Nigerians to change their mindset about the country.

Speaking in Lagos when he received a delegation from the National Assembly who came to felicitate with him on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, the president said it has become imperative for Nigerians to have a change of value system to move the country forward.

He described as act of sabotage, citizens that go about removing electric cables, rail tracks amidst other illegal vices, saying, "Yes, there is poverty; there is suffering in the land. We are not the only people facing such, but we must face our challenges."

The delegation, led by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, included the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, among others.

According to the President, "Good economics at a harsh time is the challenge that we must face. As I said in my speech, no matter how difficult it is and how challenging it can be, I will not turn my back on Nigeria."

"The need (for some citizens) to change the rent-seeking mindset and become more productive to the economy is a challenge. The need to stop smuggling and all economic sabotage.

"Why should we have people removing rail tracks and all that, stealing electric cables and sabotaging the economy? We must embrace the campaign to change our value system. We must tell our people that the challenge we face is for all of us to change our mindset about our country," President Tinubu said.

The President commended the leadership of the National Assembly for the support extended to his administration, which has resulted in some of the important developments recorded by his administration.

"It is great pride for me to have the best of partners in the National Assembly. We have to drill down and be all-inclusive in our bid to satisfy our people. It is daunting, but we cannot run away from the fact that this country must survive the hardship," the President stated.

President Tinubu acknowledged the challenges and the task ahead, assuring the nation of his unwavering determination to turn things around.

"Yes, there is poverty; there is suffering in the land. We are not the only people facing such, but we must face our challenges. We must find a way to eliminate banditry and terrorism so that farmers can bring out food from the farmland. If you do not have good roads to bring the food to the population, even if you grow the food and you are losing 60-70 percent to damages, you will pay the price," President Tinubu said.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Akpabio said he came with the leadership of the National Assembly to pay homage and felicitate with the President on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and to thank him for the purposeful leadership in the first year of his administration.

On what Nigerians should expect from the legislature in the days ahead, Akpabio said, "Looking forward, the National Assembly will tinker with some existing legislations to further improve on the nation's ease of doing business."