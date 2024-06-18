Nigeria: Davido Ripped Me Off, Used Me to Trend - Portable

Hip Hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has tackled David Adeleke, his colleague better known as Davido.

In a video via Instagram, Portable accused Davido of chasing clout with their recent dinner in the United States and not providing any financial support or a verse for a collaboration.

The controversial singer didn't mention the DMW boss, but it was clear he was referring to him.

The 'Zazu' crooner stated that he should have been given him at least $10,000

"You ripped me, you invited me out for a dinner in America, but you didn't give me a verse or money, you just used me to trend. You should have given me at least $10,000," he said.

Daily Trust reports that Portable and Davido fell out after the former publicly accused the latter of giving him "bad advice" during their dinner in the United States.