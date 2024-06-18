Nigeria: No Plan for State of Emergency in Kano, Presidency Tackles Kwankwaso

The Presidency has dismissed allegations from Rabiu Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), regarding the Federal Government's purported plans to declare a state of emergency in Kano State.

Kwankwaso, speaking during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of 82 kilometres of rural road networks in his hometown, Madobi, accused the federal government of compromising Kano security by its refusal to take away heavy operatives guarding the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

He also said the people of Kano would resist any attempt to undermine the constituted authority in the state.

Responding, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga told The Nation that Kwankwanso's alarm was a "mere rumour."

He said, "There is no truth in it. It is a mere rumour. The Federal Government cannot declare any state of emergency in any state without the involvement of the National Assembly. There is no such plan. It is a mere rumour.

"The National Assembly is in recess. No president can just wake up and declare a state of emergency in any state."

Also, the Kano state commissioner of police, Ussain Gumel, told The Nation that his men have a duty to protect both emirs and refuted allegations that his men showed bias during the emirate crisis.

"We received about five court orders and forwarded them to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. We are waiting for his response and directives.

"And while awaiting the outcome in court or directives from the AGF, we must protect the contending emirs.

"My appeal to the public is for them to exercise patience and calm while we await the outcome from the relevant authorities."