Liberia: Former CDC Chairman Mulbah Morlu Resigns From Party, Takes New Role As Head of Civil Society Organization

Monrovia — Mulbah Morlu, the former national chairman of the Congress of Democratic Change (CDC), has left the party and relinquished his membership.

Morlu said his decision stemmed from his selection as chairman and lead advocate of the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND).

STAND, according to Morlu, is a diverse, non-political civil society and advocacy organization dedicated to the eradication of impunity in Liberia without allegiance to any political ideology or party.

"Our overarching mission is to carve a new path for Liberia, free from the burdens of injustice, corruption, poverty and hunger in the land endowed with abundant natural resources," he said.

"This opportunity requires that I devote my entire being to these noble causes which, I believe, hold the promise for a brighter future; notwithstanding, it also demands that I uphold the highest ethical standards to ensure that our actions remain impartial, moral, and nonpartisan."

In February 2024, Morlu stunned many with the shock announcement that he was resigning as chairman of the CDC, attributing his decision to the diminishing opportunity for him to effectively fulfill his role as chairman of the CDC. "As an advocate dedicated to supporting the people, it is disheartening to encounter constraints that limit my ability to carry out my responsibilities," he said via a Facebook post.

Morlu said he was clear "in my head and in my heart" that this was the right time to resign. FrontPageAfrica had gathered that Morlu was drained by the unrelenting and unforgiving marginalization by the party's former standard bearer and former president, George Weah, since a leaked audio of him ill discussing Weah two years ago.

And Morlu, in his resignation letter, appeared to have confirmed a strained relationship he faced with Weah.

"Undoubtedly, I have faced numerous challenges, particularly during the past six years of the CDC's governance. However, I hold no resentment towards anyone for these difficulties, and I do not desire conflict," he said.

Factor behind Morlu's resignation

It appeared clear by implication that those internal battles within the CDC had contributed to, and perhaps even accelerated, Morlu's decision. In one telling moment was Mr. Weah's decision to suspend all activities Morlu had planned for a retreat for the party in Grand Bassa County, on grounds that he wasn't informed.

Mr. Weah wrote: "I learned through social media and the press that you have organized a retreat of the CDC to be held in Grand Bassa County. As Standard Bearer, I was never consulted and therefore had no import in the organization and structuring of such a retreat. Also, several members of the Governing Council and the National Executive Committee have informed me that they too were not involved in the planning of said retreat."

He added: "Mr. Chairman, the constitution and Coalition document gives the power of such decisions to the National Executive Committee and the Governing Council in the absence of a national convention. As head of the Governing Council, I will be convening a meeting of the council before February end at the National HQ to set the stage for an honest review of our recent electoral performance and reboot for the future. You are therefore asked to suspend all activities of the planned retreat until a final decision by the GC and the NEC is made."

Continuing, Mr. Weah added: "I also want to bring to your attention the recent leadership set up by the CDC Legislative Caucus. Again, that leadership was set up without any recourse or consultation with the leadership of the party and its relevant organs. Even some members of the CDC Legislative caucus were not informed nor did they participate in the exercise that led to the setting up of the leadership. As such, we As a party cannot recognize that leadership until the right things are done in keeping with the party's protocols."

What does Morlu's resignation mean for CDC

Undoubtedly it is a significant setback, according to political pundits. Morlu has been CDC's chairman for nearly six years, directing strategies and strengthening the party's cells across the country with his distinctive political agenda.

Now a slew of opinion polls in Bong and other counties show that Morlu's resignation is deeply unpopular among partisans. Many partisans, weighing in on a local radio station in Bong County, say the party should be more concerned about returning to power than having internal conflict.

Before his resignation, Morlu told FrontPageAfrica he had planned to reawaken the hopes of partisans across the country with a nationwide tour.

Now, however, it appears the CDC will be overshadowed by the battle of who becomes Morlu's successor, with Eugene Nagbe and acting chairman Janga Kowo reportedly in the running to become chairman.