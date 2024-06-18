Nigeria: Local Govt Champions Emerge in Bayelsa Governor's Cup

17 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

As the ongoing Bayelsa State Governor's Cup competition is about entering the second round, champions of the different local government areas have begun to emerge.

Over the weekend, Agbere FC of Agbere community emerged champions of Sagbama local government area after they edged out Bayelsa United Feeders 3-2 on penalty.

Also, Crusaders Feeders FC of Peretorugbene have emerged champions of the Ekeremor Local Government Area after beating Petroleum Boys FC 2-1.

Other local government champions will be decided within the week.

Already, the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area, Mrs. Alice Tangi, has boosted the morale of Agbere Football Club with N500, 000 cash to motivate them to reach the state final.

Speaking at the finals in Ekeremor Local Government, Governor Douye Diri, who was represented said he was delighted with the innovations the organisers of 'Prosperity Cup' Tournament have introduced.

Represented by the Head of Human Resources, Ministry of Sports, Mr Mike Ede-Alakere the governor commended the players for the quality of football displayed by both sides.

Director General of the Prosperity Cup, Mr. Ono Akpe while appreciating the governor for his untiring love for the development of sports, said he was upbeat that the tournament would produce future stars for the nation.

He equally commended the players for the show of professionalism displayed throughout the game.

