Nigeria: Enugu Rangers Edge Insurance 2-0 to Win 8th NPFL Title

...As Enyimba, Remo Stars lose at away

Enugu Rangers have emerged champions of the 2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season after they edged arch rivals Bendel Insurance 2-0 for their 8th title as closest rivals Remo Stars and Enyimba both suffered defeats at Sporting FC Lagos and Sunshine Stars.

Yesterday's victory over Insurance at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu has taken Rangers to 67 points and with only one round of matches remaining, Remo Stars or Enyimba with 62 and 60 points respectively, cannot dislodge the 'Flying Antelopes' from the top of the table.

Even if Enyimba win both their appeal against Doma United and their last home match against Plateau United, they would end with only 66 points.

The former African Champions can only hope to leapfrog Remo Stars to finish in second position and take the remaining Champions League slot.

Agu Kenechukwu and Chidiebere Nwobodo scored in each half for Rangers to win their 8th league title in front of their teeming supporters.

Founded in 1970, Rangers had won the league title in 1974, 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1984 and 2016.

Meanwhile, deposed champions, Enyimba lost 1-2 at Sporting FC in Lagos. Godwin Odibo scored the opener for Sporting in the 45th minute, NPFL leading goalscorer, Chijioke Mbaoma, equalised for Enyimba from the spot in the 73rd minute but Jonathan Alukwu grabbed the winner for the hosts in the 86th minute.

Second placed Remo Stars also lost 2-1 to Sunshine Stars in Akure as both sides ended the southwest derby with 10 after the dismissal of Emmanuel Oguagu and Imo Ikemdinachi.

In Yenagoa, 3SC's continental ambition suffered a major blow after Bayelsa United fought back to win 2-1 to brighten their chances of surviving the drop.

Elsewhere, Sunday Megwo scored a brace as Abia Warriors piped Akwa United 2-0 to keep them safe from relegation.

With Gombe United and Heartland already relegated, six clubs, Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes, Bayelsa United, Akwa United, Sporting FC, and Doma United must win their final matches to stand any chance of escaping relegation.