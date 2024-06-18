Nigeria: Rep Ehindero Launches Pregnancy Initiative, Equips Health Centres

The Member representing Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Ife Ehindero, has launched a programme called Ibidero Pregnancy Initiative and equipped basic health centres in his constituency.

At an event held in the Oyin Akoko area of the constituency, Ehindero also gave out bursary awards to needy students to mark his 100 days in office.

Ehindero, who was elected in February to replace Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo after he was appointed Minister of Interior by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promised to do more before he clocked one year in office.

He said, "Today marks a significant date in the history of our federal constituency because we are marking 100 days in office since the people of the constituency elected me as their representative.

"To the glory of God, I am here to begin the fulfilment of my promise of effective representation just like my predecessor did, and we have been able to make some significant progress within 100 days.

"What we are doing here today is not just to present hospital equipment, cash and other incentives, but to also appreciate our people for their support during and after the election."