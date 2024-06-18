Nigeria: Torgah Wins Rowland Adewumi Golf Classic in Abuja

Ghana's Vincent Torgah has emerged overall winner of the maiden Rowland Adewumi Golf classic tournament held at the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The professional golfer representing Tema golf club emerged champion on Saturday with a gross of 219 to beat his closest rival, Godwin Okoko of IBB golf club.

Sunday Olapade of Ikoyi golf club played 22 gross over 54 holes to clinch third position, in the highly competitive three-day classic organised to commemorate the 50th birthday of the sponsor, Dr Rowland Adewumi.

In the Lady's category, Racheal Danjuma came tops with a 256 gross beating the likes of Amina Wilfred and Bola Mustapaha Bola who came second and third respectively.

For the senior professional category, Liman Muhammed came first with 232 gross, as Agwom Luka and Lasisi Lateef also emerged second and third.

A delighted Torgah told newsmen after receiving his trophy and prize money that he was impressed with the flawless organisation of the tournament.

He commended the organisers and participants for displaying a high sense of professionalism, while calling for more of such tournaments across the West African region.

The tournament which teed-off on Thursday, came to a close on Saturday with a dinner where prizes worth N20 million naira in cash and items were presented to winners in various categories.