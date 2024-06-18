Nigeria: 'You Sounded Highly Disrespectful' - Lawal Tells Osimhen

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen's viral video on social media castigating the immediate past coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has continued to attract reactions from former internationals with Oladimeji Lawal saying the Napoli Star sounded highly disrespectful towards another legend.

A few minutes before Finidi announced his resignation as head coach of the Super Eagles on Saturday, Osimhen had taken to Instagram Live to refute claims that he had faked an injury to avoid playing in the recent two World Cup qualifiers.

While addressing some rumours linked to Finidi, Osimhen incurred the wrath of some former Super Eagles players when he used unpalatable words against his former coach stating bluntly that he has lost respect for him (Finidi).

Shortly after a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peterside Idah, called for the outright ban of Osimhen for 'irresponsible' behaviour, another ex-international and General Manager of 3SC of Ibadan, Dimeji Lawal also added his voice that Osimhen had belittled a Super Eagles legend.

Writing on his Facebook account, the former Super Eagles attacking winger said: "You are sounding like someone that already prepared himself for battle against Finidi.

"Everything in this world can be staged, even doctor's visit and report, though I am not saying that's the case here.

"Your outburst is unfair, unfortunate. You are becoming our hero, a legend but belittling another super legend is uncalled for. You sounded highly disrespectful. It's so unfortunate because we are seeing you as a perfect role model for this new generation.

"Personally, I love you and your achievements from a difficult background, the energy you used in playing is enough admiration. I joined Nigerians to support you for African best but right now, you fall my hands with your unwarranted outburst."

He said Osimhen like any other human has the right to be angry but maintained that he failed to exercise caution.

Lawal, therefore, advised the Super Eagles star to phone Finidi and apologise over his costly mistake.