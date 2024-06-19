Margibi County, Liberia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakia reacts to a barrage of criticisms against his administration, saying that he is not God but a man who must always do his best for Liberia.

President Boakai says his government will do the best it can, and he is actually sincere about his promises.

The president's statement, which indicates he's a human and may make mistakes along the way, is being greeted with mixed views from Liberians.

Some think he is right, while others say he's wrong, and others think he is not supposed to make such a statement owing to what they refer to as too many lapses in the early stages of the administration.

"I want to say to all of you here you may not be happy with some of the decisions that have been made, but I'm not God. We will do the best we can, but we are sincere about what we say that's in the interest of this country," President Boakai says.

He made the statement in Kaine Village--Section #1 of Larkayta Township, Margibi County District# 4--on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in apparent reply to criticisms and concerns against his government, breaking grounds for the construction of New Bethesda Christian Mission School.

The President assures that he is committed to ensuring that Liberians get the best out of their country because if they don't get it in Liberia, they won't get it anywhere else, wondering, "If you don't get it here, where will you get it?"

He laments public insults and attacks, saying, "When I hear all these abuses on the radio, people talking and we will never say good about other Liberians. I don't care what you do."

He notes that you don't change people by insulting them because sometimes people feel guilty. Even if they are bad to you, you must talk good about them, and they will change.

President Boakai stresses that Liberians must learn to live together because by the time there is one gunshot, most of the people being hailed will be gone, leaving behind those praising them.

He urges Liberians to learn to coexist and love their country and one another. However, in this issue of insults, many Liberians think that the President was indirectly responding to Montserrado County District#10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, once his close ally, now his bitter critic, insulting and attacking the administration publicly.

Others believe Mr. Boakai also talked to the opposition CDC, politicians, and talk show hosts, who are noted for criticizing his decisions as President.

