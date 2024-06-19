South Africa: Inauguration Day Not a Public Holiday, Says Presidency

The Presidency has reminded members of the public that Wednesday, 19 June - the day of the Presidential Inauguration - is a normal working day.

This as the Inauguration of President-Elect Cyril Ramaphosa will take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, following his re-election by Parliament on Friday, 14 June 2024.

People travelling to the event and to Pretoria on other business are advised to visit www.gov.za and www.tshwane.gov.za for information on road closures in the Rietondale/Arcadia area, and to follow traffic updates on radio and television broadcasts.

The swearing in of the President-Elect will be conducted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the Union Buildings' Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre.

The ceremony will be witnessed by South African and international guests, including South African royalty, Members of Parliament, representatives of political parties, leaders of organised labour, business and civil society organisations, religious leaders and South Africans who have excelled in various capacities and endeavours.

Attendees will include representatives of regional, continental and international organisations and bodies such as the Southern African Development Community, the African Union (AU) and the United Nations.